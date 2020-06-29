Global  

Adele re-wears Chloe dress to watch iconic Glastonbury performance
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Adele re-wears Chloe dress to watch iconic Glastonbury performance

Adele re-wears Chloe dress to watch iconic Glastonbury performance

Adele re-wore her couture Chloe dress while she watched her iconic Glastonbury performance at home.

Adele Enthusiastically Relives 2016 Glastonbury Performance by Slipping Into Iconic Dress

When asked by a fan if she was about to release a follow-up to her 2015 album '25', the 'Hello'...
AceShowbiz - Published



