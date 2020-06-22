STATES COVID CASES

Global  

Video Credit: WMGT
the coronavirus has claimed more than half - a million lives world wide
States, which has the highest reported death toll.

John lorinc reports.

:00 :16 :29 1:04 covid-19 remains a global threat.

An?nio guterres/un secretary-general "we have a microscopic virus, it's putting us on our knees."

The u-s, in particular, has yet to get a grip on the pandemic..... at least 31 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week covid-19 infections.

Dr. celine gounder/cnn medical analyst "they're probably looking at having to go back to a very strict lockdown to suppress the transmission."

Connecticut and rhode island, are the only two states reporting a drop in new weekly cases according to johns hopkins university.

Sec.

Alex azar/dept.

Of health and human services "if we don't use face coverings in settings where we can't social distance, if we don't practice appropriate social hygiene, we're going to see spread of disease."

Although president trump has avoided wearing masks in public, some republicans are recommending that the public do so.

Vice president mike pence/no font needed "we encourage everyone to wear a mask, uh, in the affected areas and where you can't maintain social distancing."

--butted to-- sen.

Mitch mcconnell/r-majority leader "until we find a vaccine, these are really important."

At least thirteen-states have paused or held back their reopening plans due to the rise in cases.

Dr. anthony fauci/director, national institute of allergy and infectious diseases "we want to get the economy back, but you've got to do it in a measured way.

And now we're seeing the consequences of community spread, which is



