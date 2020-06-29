Watch a gila monster show off its venom in this closeup footage

A venomous gila monster shows off saliva and venom in its mouth in this high-quality closeup footage.

The video also shows the lizard's beaded skin, sharp claws and its attempt to bite the protected finger of its human owner.

US animal expert and adventurer Coyote Peterson has described the gila monster's venomous bite as feeling like "hot lava coursing through your veins." Gila lizards were listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act in 2007, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which counted the lizard as one of Nevada's 32 venomous species in a recent online article.

"Their jaws are incredibly strong," the newspaper reports.

"When a gila monster bites down, it doesn’t let go.

They inject venom into their prey through chewing, and the venom can cause swelling, nausea and vomiting.

"Although the venom is dangerous, it can also be a lifesaver.

Researchers have created a synthetic version of a hormone in gila monster saliva, used to treat Type 2 diabetes."