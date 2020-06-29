Blue Ivy Carter Wins
First BET Award The BET Awards virtually celebrated
its 20th anniversary on Sunday.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter,
made the event especially memorable when she
became the youngest BET award winner ever.
Carter was recognized for her work
on the song "Brown Skin Girl,'
featured on 'The Lion King: The Gift.'
Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn
collaborated on the song.
Beyoncé was also presented with the
Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama.
She gave a
speech addressing
racial equality.
