Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award

The BET Awards virtually celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made the event especially memorable when she became the youngest BET award winner ever.

Carter was recognized for her work on the song "Brown Skin Girl,' featured on 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn collaborated on the song.

Beyoncé was also presented with the Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama.

She gave a speech addressing racial equality.

