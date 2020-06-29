Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award

Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award

Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award The BET Awards virtually celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made the event especially memorable when she became the youngest BET award winner ever.

Carter was recognized for her work on the song "Brown Skin Girl,' featured on 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn collaborated on the song.

Beyoncé was also presented with the Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama.

She gave a speech addressing racial equality.

Beyoncé, via BET Awards Beyoncé, via BET Awards

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Song with Mom Beyonce!

Blue Ivy Carter is a winner! The 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z won her first BET award at...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Beyonce dedicates BET Humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter protesters; daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins her first award

Beyonce won BET Humanitarian award during the 20th annual award ceremony held on Sunday.
DNA - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement

Beyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian Award to the Black Lives Matter movement and her "brothers and sisters" who have been "marching and fighting for..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published