Amarinder Singh backs Rahul Gandhi for Parliament debate on China after Amit Shah's remark

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on June 29 replied to Home Minister Amit Shah's acceptance of Congress' Rahul Gandhi's parliament debate challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said that the party is confident that Gandhi will hold his position and bring home the points that are being raised in this discussion.

"Parliament is a forum for debate so let there be a debate.

We are quite confident that Rahul Ji will hold his position and bring home the points that are being raised in this discussion," said Singh.

Congress had earlier challenged PM Modi to speak in Parliament on Ladakh stand off with China.