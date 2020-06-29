Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Ban

Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:28s
In a 4 to 1 to 4 decision, the SCOTUS strikes down abortion ban Louisiana, saying it is unconstitutional.

The decision comes after the same decision was made in a Texas case back in 2016.

Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

