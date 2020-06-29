Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Ban
In a 4 to 1 to 4 decision, the SCOTUS strikes down abortion ban Louisiana, saying it is unconstitutional.
The decision comes after the same decision was made in a Texas case back in 2016.
Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.
Supreme Court: LA Abortion Restrictions Violate the ConstitutionAnother high-profile ruling from the Supreme Court, this time striking down restrictions on abortion passed into law in Louisiana.
Abortion Rights: Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana LawThe Supreme Court issued a key ruling on abortion rights.