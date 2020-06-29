Cam Newton Makes 1-Year
Deal With New England Patriots Former Carolina Panthers quarterback
Cam Newton has signed to the New England
Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal.
The Panthers released him from his five-year,
$103.8 million contract on March 24 after he spent the
2019 season on injured reserve with a fractured foot.
Although the Patriots have yet to make an
official announcement, Newton made a post to his
Instagram Stories, teasing “I hope you’re ready.” Cam Newton,
via Instagram Newton, who was named MVP by the NFL in
2015, is reportedly being brought on to assist
the team’s transition away from Tom Brady.
Before Newton, the Patriots's options were
Jarrett Stidham, who has only appeared in three
games, and Brian Hoyer, who has started 38
games in his 11-year-career.
In his nine seasons in the NFL, Newton has completed
2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns.
He's also rushed a total of 4,806 yards
and 58 touchdowns.