Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed to the New England Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

The Panthers released him from his five-year, $103.8 million contract on March 24 after he spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with a fractured foot.

Although the Patriots have yet to make an official announcement, Newton made a post to his Instagram Stories, teasing “I hope you’re ready.” Cam Newton, via Instagram Newton, who was named MVP by the NFL in 2015, is reportedly being brought on to assist the team’s transition away from Tom Brady.

Before Newton, the Patriots's options were Jarrett Stidham, who has only appeared in three games, and Brian Hoyer, who has started 38 games in his 11-year-career.

In his nine seasons in the NFL, Newton has completed 2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns.

He's also rushed a total of 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns.

