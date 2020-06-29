Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan: 4 killed in attack on Karachi stock exchange
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Pakistan: 4 killed in attack on Karachi stock exchange

Pakistan: 4 killed in attack on Karachi stock exchange

Security officials kill gunmen who stormed the building in Pakistan's commercial capital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Militants Attack Stock Exchange In Pakistan

Militants Attack Stock Exchange In Pakistan Watch VideoAt least seven people are dead following a militant attack on the stock exchange in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesDNA


Pakistan Stock Exchange Attack Leaves Several Dead

Police and paramilitary forces surrounded the exchange during an hourlong firefight in which at least...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.




Tweets about this

Mudassir2123

Mudassir Khan RT @ZaidZamanHamid: The moment terrorists launched their attack on Karachi stock exchange... Baluchistan liberation army, an Indian backed… 11 seconds ago

TofiqueBhatti10

SMT PPP Thatta (Tofique Bhatti) RT @Sartajwassan4: Special Assistant to C.M Sindh @NawabAliWassan Strongly condemns cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi… 2 minutes ago

RizwanSherani44

Rizwan Khan Sherani #PYO RT @LaLaMuneer33: #Hyderabad PPP MPA #PS64 Abdul Jabbar Khan Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. S… 2 minutes ago

Akkey80827562

Akkey RT @szarabi: 40% of #PakistanStockExchange equity held by Chinese-Shanghai Stock Exchng, Shenzhen Stock Excg, & China Financial Futures Exc… 2 minutes ago

feinberg_linda

Linda Feinberg RT @Reuters: Four gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange building in Karachi, killing two guards and a policeman before being shot de… 3 minutes ago

KashiKhanM

Kashif Khan RT @AwaidBhatti: Constable Muhammad Rafiq and Constable Khalil played a critical role in foiling the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in K… 3 minutes ago

Dildiwana11

Surgical RT @nailainayat: In a gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi two civilians killed, while three injured. According… 4 minutes ago

ademirduartebar

ademir bolsonaro - TRF-4-BARROSO RT @AFP: Four gunmen are killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, when they pull up in a car outside the trading floo… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants [Video]

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:21Published
Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News

The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
Footage shows aftermath of deadly Pakistan attack [Video]

Footage shows aftermath of deadly Pakistan attack

Militants threw grenades and opened fire as they tried to enter the stock exchange in Karachi.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:38Published