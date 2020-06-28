Beyoncé Announces New
Visual Album 'Black Is King' The visual album was produced and directed by Beyoncé
and based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift.'
Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment
and Disney issued a joint statement.
The new visual album features a number of stars,
including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid,
Burna Boy and more.
'Black Is King' will debut
on Disney + July 31.