Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album 'Black Is King'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album 'Black Is King' The visual album was produced and directed by Beyoncé and based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and Disney issued a joint statement.

Disney and Parkwood Entertainment Disney and Parkwood Entertainment The new visual album features a number of stars, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more.

'Black Is King' will debut on Disney + July 31.

Beyoncé terms her visual album ‘Black Is King’ her ‘passion project’

Beyoncé terms her visual album ‘Black Is King’ her ‘passion project’ In a lengthy note on Instagram the Crazy In Love singer wrote, “Happy Sunday! I typically keep...
Beyoncé Is Releasing a New Visual Album on Disney+... So Let's Get in Formation

Now let's get in formation... Just when people were winding down and getting ready to hit the lights,...
'Black is King' Directed & Written by Beyonce Will Be Released on Disney Plus!

Beyonce is releasing a new movie on Disney+! It has been announced that the 38-year-old entertainer...
Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album To Debut July 31

Queen Bey has announced she will be releasing a new visual album next month. According to CNN, "Black is King" will debut on Disney+ on July 31. It will be based on music from "The Lion King: The..

Trending: Beyonce

Beyonce will debut a new visual album entitled "Black is King" on July 31st.

Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+

Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

