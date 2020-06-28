Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album 'Black Is King' The visual album was produced and directed by Beyoncé and based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and Disney issued a joint statement.

Disney and Parkwood Entertainment Disney and Parkwood Entertainment The new visual album features a number of stars, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more.

'Black Is King' will debut on Disney + July 31.