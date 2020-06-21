Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general

Iran has issued an arrest warrant against Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signifying a new low in the two nations' already-strained relationship.

Tehran has accused Trump and over 30 others of 'murder' and 'terrorism' over the killing of its top military officer, General Qassem Soleimani.

The latter was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020, and the Trump administration had accused him of planning imminent attacks against the US.

Iran has also sought Interpol's help in detaining Trump, but the agency is unlikely to take action.