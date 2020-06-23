Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life

Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life The film financier wrote a note to his son Damian Hurley, whom he had with actress Elizabeth Hurley, and Kira Kerkorian Bing, according to TV personality Billy Bush.

The two letters are understood to have been passed on to Damian and Kira by Los Angeles police.

The producer jumped to his death from his apartment building on June 22 and died at the age of 55.

Billy explained that the millionaire philanthropist had been struggling with depression and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in recent months.