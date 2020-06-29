Indian engineer builds app-controlled device that collects COVID-19 mucus samples

A young engineer has developed a robot that can test samples of COVID-19, without establishing any human contact using a mobile application in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

A young engineer has developed a robot that can test samples of COVID-19, without establishing any human contact using a mobile application in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in Coimbatore district on 27 June.

The video shows the COVID-19 smart swab robot being demonstrated on a person operated by the developer.

Social distancing is the key to stop the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The robot can eliminate physical contact between health workers and patients with its remote usage.

The development needs more research and approval from the government to be implemented in the field.

The robot is a prototype and can be handled through another mobile phone with an application to operate the same.