Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy
Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the price of oil plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shale pioneer Chesapeake weighs bankruptcy filingDebt-stricken Chesapeake Energy said Monday it was considering a bankruptcy filing as the shale driller struggled with an unprecedented rout in oil and gas prices caused by the pandemic. Fred Katayama..