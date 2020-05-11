Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the price of oil plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

US shale oil giant Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis claims another energy victim

US shale oil giant Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis claims another energy victim · *US shale oil pioneer Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, bowing to...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Motley FoolUSATODAY.comFT.com


Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •FT.comBrisbane TimesSeattle Times




Tweets about this

paultelford4

paul telford RT @NickGriffinBU: The elite covid shutdown claims another already sickly victim - the US #fracking leader. The shale energy operation is a… 2 minutes ago

NorthAmProject

North American Project The Oklahoma City-based company said on Sunday that it had been forced to enter chapter 11 protection because its d… https://t.co/ZpNovUb8SA 3 minutes ago

ProfStrachan

Professor Peter Strachan RT @ProfStrachan: Chesapeake Energy, #Fracking pioneer, files for bankruptcy owing $9bn "More than 200 oil producers have filed for bankru… 3 minutes ago

HughJones9

Hugh Jones RT @calgaryherald: Once fracking giant, Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy, one of the biggest victims yet of oil’s spectacular collaps… 6 minutes ago

victoria_scherr

Victoria Scherr RT @kylegriffin1: NEW YORK (AP) -- Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy protection. 7 minutes ago

SkyTruth

SkyTruth A natural gas powerhouse, Chesapeake Energy, has filed for bankruptcy. #fracking https://t.co/5z4Cu9as5y 7 minutes ago

GuedesDonovan

Donovan Guedes RT @Refinitiv: 29 Jun: Key #TrustedData from @Refinitiv #Eikon – 📉 Asia stocks slip as #COVID19 cases surge ⛽ Oil falls in second straigh… 9 minutes ago

CerberusMk2

CerberusMk2 RT @FullyChargedDan: “Chesapeake Energy, fracking pioneer, files for bankruptcy owing $9bn.” https://t.co/wSJue83EsJ 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shale pioneer Chesapeake weighs bankruptcy filing [Video]

Shale pioneer Chesapeake weighs bankruptcy filing

Debt-stricken Chesapeake Energy said Monday it was considering a bankruptcy filing as the shale driller struggled with an unprecedented rout in oil and gas prices caused by the pandemic. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published