The deeper meaning behind TikTok's 'I had pasta tonight' caption Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:30s - Published 7 minutes ago The deeper meaning behind TikTok's 'I had pasta tonight' caption TikTok is supposed to be a fun and silly app with lip syncs, challenges, dances and funny videos.But, there is an underlying dark side to the platform that parents and fans of the app should be aware of.The line “I had pasta tonight” is not a new viral craze, but rather a call for help.What the statement often means is that the person in the video is feeling depressed, anxious or experiencing suicidal thoughts.According to data from the CDC, Gen Z is the most at-risk generation for mental illness.Business Insider reports that the suicide rate for people aged 10 to 24 has increased by 56 percent between 2007 and 2017.Social media also can contribute to depression.Statistically, Gen Z is more likely to be on social media than not.What’s powerful about “I had pasta tonight” is the comments.One TikTok captioned “Told my mom about my favorite pasta recipe and she made it for dinner tonight”...received over 3 million views and 60,000 comments — all of which can be summed up by one user’s comment:.“This comment section is my new therapy. Thank you” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Liv Thanks to tiktok I just heard about the deeper meaning behind the #yummy music video and all I have to say is I'm scared. 6 days ago