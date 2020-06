Beyoncé Previews 'Black Is King', Jennifer Hudson Teases 'Respect' During BET Awards

Beyoncé previews her new visual album 'Black Is King' ahead of accepting the 2020 BET Humanitarian Award during the powerful ceremony.

Plus, her daughter Blue Ivy becomes the youngest winner in BET Awards history and Jennifer Hudson teases her performance as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, "Respect".