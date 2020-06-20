Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike

From the Union government announcing phase 2 of Unlock from July 1, to a World Health Organisation team going to China amid a search for the virus' origin - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theatres, bars, etc will continue to remain closed till July 31.

Lockdown will continue to remain in place in containment zones, with only essential activities allowed in such areas.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid tally crossed the 1.69 lakh-mark, and Tamil Nadu's case count went past 86,000.

Delhi is opening a plasma bank, to help patients in need of plasma therapy which involves transfer of antibodies from a recovered patient to an ailing one.

