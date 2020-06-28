Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide.

According to NBC News, the actual number of global cases could be much higher since there is limited testing in some parts of the world.

The U.S. still has the highest number of confirmed cases.

According to NBC News, as of Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had over 2.5 million reported cases with 126,332 dead.

As many states have begun reopening procedures around the country, virus spikes have become common.

This has prompted states to pause reopening and reinstate safety protocols.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed upcoming campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida "out of an abundance of caution."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

How deadly is Covid? One death every 18 seconds, 196 per hour

The death toll from Covid-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, a grim milestone for the global...
IndiaTimes - Published

California orders bars in LA, other counties to close due to COVID surge

The order from the state's governor comes as the global death toll from the coronavirus nears...
CBS News - Published

Belgium's coronavirus death toll makes it either world's deadliest or most honest

(Natural News) As steep as the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is, it’s still...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine. Now, Dr. Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Arvind Kejriwal announces plasma bank in Delhi for Covid patients, seeks donors | Oneindia News [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal announces plasma bank in Delhi for Covid patients, seeks donors | Oneindia News

Gunmen open fire in Pakistani Stock Exchange, all 4 terrorists shot dead; Delhi to have plasma bank, CM Kejriwal seeks volunteers, says no risk in plasma bank; Hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published
How A Surprisingly Strong Housing Market Could Jump The Rest Of The US Economy [Video]

How A Surprisingly Strong Housing Market Could Jump The Rest Of The US Economy

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has exacted a huge toll on the global economy, no less in the US. But as states begin to open up, economists at ING are sounding an optimistic note about the US..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published