Global COVID-19 Death Toll
Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by
Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.
There have been 10 million
confirmed cases worldwide.
According to NBC News, the actual number
of global cases could be much higher since there
is limited testing in some parts of the world.
The U.S. still has the highest number
of confirmed cases.
According to NBC News, as of Sunday
afternoon, the U.S. had over 2.5 million
reported cases with 126,332 dead.
As many states have begun reopening
procedures around the country,
virus spikes have become common.
This has prompted states
to pause reopening and
reinstate safety protocols.
Vice President Mike Pence postponed
upcoming campaign appearances in Arizona
and Florida "out of an abundance of caution."