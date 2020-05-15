Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Secret Appearance at Conservative Rally in Washington | THR News
Organizers of the event have suggested the comedian disguised himself as a lead singer who encouraged the crowd to sing along to lyrics such as "Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax."
