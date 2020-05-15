Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Secret Appearance at Conservative Rally in Washington | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Secret Appearance at Conservative Rally in Washington | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Secret Appearance at Conservative Rally in Washington | THR News

Organizers of the event have suggested the comedian disguised himself as a lead singer who encouraged the crowd to sing along to lyrics such as "Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sacha Baron Cohen Appears to Prank Conservative Rally, Performs Onstage: Watch

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance at a Conservative rally in Washington on June...
Billboard.com - Published



Tweets about this

DeeMeanz

Sare's Page 🌹 RT @zaharako: If you’re a racist asshole and Sacha Baron Cohen makes you look like a racist asshole, you probably aren’t going to generate… 7 minutes ago

GilWritesHere

Gil Griffin🆘️🌊 🤣🤣🤣WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen punks far-right rally in Washington state! "Da Ali G Show" makes a comeback, exposing f… https://t.co/Y9GruWra4m 1 hour ago

JerBearPinsly

Jeremy Pinsly No one makes racism and ignorance catchier than Sacha Baron Cohen...https://t.co/CUC4fotbnD 3 hours ago

monolithic87

モノリシック @thehill Gotta give Sacha Baron Cohen props for getting MAGA sheep to put themselves on blast. He makes that***l… https://t.co/AoTQRZW3Cs 7 hours ago

paul_powers

Official Fax Check RT @trentonhight: seeing the racists and bigots mad at Sacha Baron Cohen for calling them out on their BS infront of their faces just makes… 10 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY .@SachaBaronCohen Crashes a Right-Wing Militia Rally and Makes The Crowd Sing Racist Lyrics (Watch Video)… https://t.co/xZo4dhiX7c 13 hours ago

sheikhofchic

daughter-in-law elect Sacha Baron Cohen makes my d*ck jump. There. I said it. https://t.co/Gl8hx26nxQ 14 hours ago

Meat_Bucket

Peter Stuart Turds reiterating that it was ‘their own event’ like that makes Sacha Baron Cohen look bad, when their mouth-breath… https://t.co/Ye2HRChjLV 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Remembers Emotional Interview With Anderson Cooper | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Remembers Emotional Interview With Anderson Cooper | THR News

While making a guest appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,' the late night host explained why he felt his heartfelt interview resonated with so many: "I was very grateful to have that..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published