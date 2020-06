Should be 'no stigma' to wearing masks: McConnell Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Should be 'no stigma' to wearing masks: McConnell Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday reiterated his call to wear masks, saying there should be 'no stigma' in doing so. 0

Mitch McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky. Business Insider reports he is quoted as saying "you have an obligation." "There's no stigma attached to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on May 28, 2020