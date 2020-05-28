Cuomo Reconsidering NYC Reopening Plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early JuneGov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Wants To Know NYC's Reopening PlanAccording to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city may start reopening in just a few weeks, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to know what the plan is for mass transit, pedestrians and bikers;..
Small Business Owners In New York Pushing To Get Back OpenSmall business owners in New York City say they're ready to defy the rules and reopen early while others are dealing with the restrictions of reopening in Phase 1; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.