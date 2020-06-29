Global  

Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases
Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions.

“We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout.

“Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on July 6 cannot now take place in Leicester.

