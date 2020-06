Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published 11 minutes ago Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia Health officials are warning hundreds of people who went to a Planet Fitness in West Virginia that they may have been exposed to the Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Planet Fitness Tumbles on Report of Potential Virus Exposure Planet Fitness Inc. skidded as much as 6.3% following a news report that more than 200 people may...

Newsmax - Published 6 hours ago











Tweets about this Liberal Beach Witch RT @AuntLulie: Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/UP5… 4 minutes ago Valerie Hogan Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia #SmartNews https://t.co/dV7D1Dl5Zd 6 minutes ago 🌻ANNA 🌻 Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/UP5fmczONl 18 minutes ago sharon a p RT @saabelieves: Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia. https://t.co/zQ4PX3StPp 25 minutes ago ▫️ RT @MikeDorning: YIKES! Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia https://t.co/MGWVCgR050… 31 minutes ago Michelle .@NCGOP But go ahead & push to open gyms. πŸ™„πŸ˜’ "Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fit… https://t.co/Pv01WZnM4y 33 minutes ago Caronavirus the Federal Reserve RT @WallStCynic: Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At Planet Fitness In West Virginia – CBS Pittsburgh $PLNT https:/… 34 minutes ago LivingPGH Over 200 Gym Patrons Potentially Exposed To Coronavirus At P.. https://t.co/8BRvLYnGXC 38 minutes ago