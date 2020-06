59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago 59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled Pilgrim’s Pride of Waco is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: 59K+ Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Produced In Texas Being Recalled https://t.co/5RKZGqB5Y7 #dallas 6 hours ago