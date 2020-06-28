Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit.
Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed.
Tom Tugendhat has praised the government for their decision to remove Huawei from it's 5G plans. The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added that the move is an important change in direction.
OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news in a video posted to the Nord's Instagram page. However, it didn't confirm the resolution of the camera. A previous report from Android Central said that the phone will have two selfie cameras: one 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a main 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus has previously shown a prototype device with dual selfie cameras during a documentary about the Nord. In the feature's announcement video, the mobile company positioned the ultra-wide selfie camera as an alternative to using a selfie stick. It means that the feature should be helpful for taking selfies of groups, or just of yourself alongside more of your environment. Although, ultra-wide selfie cameras aren't an entirely new feature on phones. For example, 2018's Pixel 3, included a second 8-megapixel camera with a 97-degree field of view. Today's feature joins an increasingly exhaustive list of announcements OnePlus has made about its upcoming smartphone. The phone is due to release first in India and Europe is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor. It will cost less than the equivalent of 500 USD.
One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99. The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options. Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform. Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last." The decision by the tech giant might bring disappointment for people seeking affordable Google smartphones. After the discontinuation of the Pixel 3A, the only mobile phone that the company now sells in its store is Pixel 4 which is its flagship phone released in October last year.
Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet. Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options. Google confirmed to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background replacement images, real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants will be rolled out to the consumer version of Meet. Google integrated Meet into Gmail last month, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.
Platinum-blonde hair is pretty high-maintenance — it feels like roots show up approximately 15 seconds after bleaching. But even though Ariel Winter recently decided to make that major change, it seems she's otherwise rather low-maintenance — at least when it comes to cosmetics. The actor posted another look at her new hair color, this time wearing not even a hint of makeup. On Monday, July 13, Winter shared two photos and a video — all selfies — in an Instagram post. "Also...
Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song. Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of "Higher Love," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, writing that the song will be available on Friday.
Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.
Tamera Mowry-Housley is a former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real". On Monday, she revealed that she will not be returning to the show. Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram page. "All good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real." "I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."