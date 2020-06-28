Global  
 

Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface.

According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able to use the new mobile version of the feature.

The dark mode has been introduced to cut down on the glare and provide a low-light gadget using time to the users.

The feature comes to Facebook months after other applications like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp introduced it.

Facebook American online social networking service

The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media

Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

