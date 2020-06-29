man shoots indo GF's door

threatened to kill her

Boyle county man is accused of firing several shotgun rounds through the door of an apartment.

Full mug:attempted murder charge boyle county john washington john washington.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; the boyle county sheriff's office says john washington's ex-girlfriend lived at the apartment.

They say washington threatened to kill her... then fired as many as four rounds into the door friday night.

Deputies says they found washington in the area of the shooting..

Dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.

He's charged with attempted murder.

State police