Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Colin Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for 'Colin in Black & White,' a scripted limited drama that has been picked up straight to series at the streaming giant.

