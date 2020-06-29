Global  

Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie
Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Every day for decades, Walter Mercado -- the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer -- mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity.

Then he vanished from the public eye... Dazzling and tender-hearted, legendary astrologer Walter Mercado vanished at the peak of his fame.

This documentary poignantly explains what happened.

Directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch release date July 8, 2020 (on Netflix)

