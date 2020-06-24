Decision came too late: Hemant Soren on banning of 59 Chinese apps

Global  

On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step.

These mobile applications have already spread the 'infection'." The Ministry of Information Technology on Monday said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

