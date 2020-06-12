Global  

Woman Surprises her Mom With Visit
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
This woman wanted to surprise her parents by visiting them.

She hid in their bathroom while they sat outside, unaware of her presence.

She walked out and her mom was shocked to see her.

She became emotional and cried.

Related videos from verified sources

Soldier Surprises Mom and Sisters by Coming Home Unannounced [Video]

Soldier Surprises Mom and Sisters by Coming Home Unannounced

This army man paid a surprise visit to his mom and sisters. They saw him and wept with joy. They hugged him tight and welcomed him warmly.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:19Published
LA Woman Drives 1,500 Miles To Surprise Brother Graduating From High School [Video]

LA Woman Drives 1,500 Miles To Surprise Brother Graduating From High School

Alyssa Hudler surprised mom, dad Rex Hudler and brothers. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:02Published
Woman Hilariously Tells Her Partner About Being Pregnant Again [Video]

Woman Hilariously Tells Her Partner About Being Pregnant Again

This woman found out that she was pregnant again after recently having her four months old baby. She hilariously broke the news to her partner by handing her first baby to him while he was playing..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:15Published