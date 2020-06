THE SWING OF THINGS movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:44s - Published 6 minutes ago THE SWING OF THINGS movie THE SWING OF THINGS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A groom-to-be accidentally books his destination wedding and honeymoon at a swingers resort in Jamaica. Director: Matt Shapira Writers: Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson, Justin Jones Stars: Luke Wilson, Adelaide Kane, Matt McCoy, Olivia Culpo 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this iMarcus Maleeka's trailers: The Swing Of Things - https://t.co/nnkvVLdaaM Wilson,Marriage,Movie Trailer,Romantic,Swingers,T… https://t.co/AdxD2TRTmq 52 minutes ago Philip Rogers RT @BlazingMinds: New Movie release news: @LionsgateUK announce the release date for The Swing of Things starring #LukeWilson, find out mor… 2 hours ago BlazingMinds New Movie release news: @LionsgateUK announce the release date for The Swing of Things starring #LukeWilson, find o… https://t.co/MvmibxVCeK 3 hours ago Trailers source THE SWING OF THINGS Official Trailer 2020 Comedy Movie https://t.co/VcjwrXjidL via @YouTube 4 hours ago The Ambassador RT @HedonismJamaica: We’re ready for our close up! Hedonism II is the backdrop for a new feature film from Lionsgate premiering July 3rd. D… 6 hours ago Sociihub Cinema THE SWING OF THINGS Trailer (2020) Olivia Culpo Movie HD https://t.co/rIixOgZYHf 7 hours ago Vague Movie Trailer THE SWING OF THINGS (2020) - Official Romantic Comedy Movie Trailer | Va... https://t.co/eUbBAveP4A #movietrailer #movietrailers 8 hours ago clara RT @KaneSource: An official trailer finally dropped for The Swing of Things, starring Adelaide Kane as Georgia. The movie will be released… 23 hours ago