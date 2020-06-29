Reporter Update: Restaurants, Bars Banned From Selling Alcohol For On-Site Consumption
KDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke to a bar owner in South Side about having to stop serving alcohol to customers inside.
On-Site Alcohol Sales Banned At Bars And Restaurants In Allegheny County Amid Coronavirus SpikeThe on-site consumption of alcohol has been banned at bars and restaurants in Allegheny County as coronavirus case numbers have spiked within the last week; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Allegheny County Bars And Restaurants Banned From On-Site Alcohol SalesThe ban comes as Coronavirus cases in the area continue to rise, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.