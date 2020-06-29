SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

|
Also has online and phone options.
New for you tonight at 6... "saint mary-of-the-woods college" says it's showing a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The school has set up a new scholarship for diversity and inclusion.
It will first be awarded this fall.
It's called the "george floyd memorial scholarship".
50-thousand dollars will go to a black..
Undergraduate student..
With a financial need.
The student must also be in good academic standing.
Presdient "dottie king" says the woods wanted to highlight its commitment to a national cause.
"we want to do something positive in the midst of the turmoil in the country and that's recognizing there's a real racial disparity in our country and this scholarship is a brainchild of our alumni, who care deeply."
The graduating class of 19-65..
At "saint mary-of-the-woods" is leading the scholarship effort.
For more information on the scholarship and how
