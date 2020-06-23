Gov. Phil Murphy Announces New Jersey Will Not Allow Indoor Dining On July 2 Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Gov. Phil Murphy Announces New Jersey Will Not Allow Indoor Dining On July 2 Murphy cited some businesses that are not following the state's reopening guidelines as well as spiking coronavirus cases in other states. 0

