Lululemon To Acquire Mirror For $500 Million
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Lululemon To Acquire Mirror For $500 Million
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
11 seconds ago
Lululemon To Acquire Mirror For $500 Million
Lululemon is buying Mirror, the startup that sells a $1,500 high-tech mirror for streaming workout classes at home, for $500 million
· Lululemon has agreed to acquire exercise tech startup Mirror for $500 million, the company...
Business Insider - Published
2 hours ago
The Verge
NYTimes.com
lululemon athletica inc. to Acquire Home Fitness Innovator MIRROR
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced...
Business Wire - Published
2 hours ago
MarketWatch
NYTimes.com
