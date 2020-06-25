Global  

Trolls World Tour movie - Deleted Scene - Making New Friends
Trolls World Tour movie - Deleted Scene - Making New Friends

Trolls World Tour movie - Deleted Scene - Making New Friends

Trolls World Tour movie - Deleted Scene - Making New Friends - In this deleted scene from Trolls World Tour, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) uses some cotton candy to make a new friend!

Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that's bigger—and louder—than ever before!

In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony.

When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

