Summer Playlist Program

Typical summer activities have been postponed or even canceled..

The rochester public library is stll providing it's summper playlist program to keep program to continue rochester, mn the library says the program will look different this year.

Families can snag a summer playlist bag that includes an activity log and sidewalk chalk at the library's curbside service or bookmobile.

The library hopes participants will use the chalk to spread posivitve messages around rochester.

Encourage people to be creating and be sharing their kind, caring messages with neighbors and friends in their neighborhood.

Just there will be a kickoff event on july first from 10 a-m until one p-m at dr. martin luther king park.

There are about five-thousand bags available why supplies last.