Mom believes daughter got COVID-19 at basketball games

However, after playing several games in mid-June, she began to feel sick and doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19.

Ten-year-old D'Mya Newton was ecstatic when she found out she'd be able to play basketball this summer.

GETTING YOUR KIDS BACKINTO SPORTS MIGHT BRINGYOUR FAMILY SOMENORMALCY THIS SUMMER-- BUT DOCTORS SAY WITHTHE ONGOING PANDEMICIT'S STILL RISKY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSBRINGS US ONE FAMILY'SEXPERIENCE AFTER THEIRDAUGHTER SPENT JUSTONE WEEKEND ON THECOURT.nats from playing basketballD'MYA NEWTON LOVES TOPLAY BASKETBALL.Brittney English, daughter hasCOVID-19"She is on the fifth and sixthgrade team."SO, WHEN THE TEN YEAROLD FOUND OUT SHEWOULD BE ABLE TO PLAYTHIS SUMMER, SHE WASECSTATIC.Brittney English, daughter hasCOVID-19"She was in the garage allday just putting up shots."BUT, AFTER PLAYINGSEVERAL GAMES ONFATHER'S DAY WEEKEND,NEWTON FELL SICK.Brittney English, daughter hasCOVID-19"So, I ended up taking her tothe hospital and once we tookher to the hospital, they gaveher an IV of saline solutionand motion."DOCTORS THEN GAVE THENEWS THAT THAT HERNEWTON HAS THECORONAVIRUS.41 ACTION NEWS SPOKEWITH NEWTON'S MOMOVER ZOOM DUE TO THEWHOLE FAMILY IS INQUARANTINE.HER MOM BRITTNEYENGLISH SAYS SHEBELIEVES HER DAUGHTERGOT THE VIRUS FROMTHAT TOURNAMENT.Brittney English, daughter hasCOVID-19"She was feeling fine beforewe attend the basketball gameon Sunday.

Just after that day,she is the one that is alwayscleaning her hands, washingher hands and using the handsanitizer."DOCTORS SAY WHENPARENTS SEND THEIR KIDSBACK ON THE COURT, IT ISDANGEROUS.Dr. Simon Clark, EmergencyPhysician at Overland ParkRegional"They are absolutely puttingtheir kids are risk.You have the weight the riskviruses the benefit.

Thebenefit is up to the parent andup to the kid, of course theywant to get back to action andsports.

The risk is definitelythere."A QUESTION MANYPARENTS HAVEIS....SHOULD THEY PLAY ORKEEP THEM AT HOME?Dr. Simon Clark, EmergencyPhysician at Overland ParkRegional"I can't really advice to wetheror not it's a good idea.

I thinkthe risk is there.

I kind ofhaveto defer to the local healthdepartments experts.

I canjust say the risk is there."BECAUSE NOW NEWTON'SMOM WANTS PARENTS TOTAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONSWHEN LETTING THEM GOBACK TO PLAYING THEIRFAVORITE SPORT.Brittney English, daughter hasCOVID-19"Just looking at the signswhen they come home.

If theyare tired, if they are fatiguedor anything like that, just beaware."Jordan"We reached out to severalcounty health departments tosee if they are seeing moresituations like this.

Most saidno but Johnson County doeshave a few Shawnee MissionEast Athletes test positive.But, a spokesperson with theschool said they have noinformation that would indicatethat their diagnoses wererelated to playing sports at theschool.

Jordan Betts 41 ActionNews."