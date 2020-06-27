Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Doubles Down Claim Intelligence Community Opted Not To Brief President On Bounties
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:15s - Published
White House Doubles Down Claim Intelligence Community Opted Not To Brief President On Bounties
CBS4's Ian Lee has more on the growing controversy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

White House insists ‘no consensus’ on intel of Russian bounties for US troops, as pressure mounts

The White House on Monday insisted there is "no consensus" that the intelligence that Russia offered...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S....
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Press Secretary says intelligence kept from Trump because it was not 'verified'

Press Secretary says intelligence kept from Trump because it was not 'verified' The White House said that President Donald Trump wasn't briefed on United States intelligence...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH [Video]

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops [Video]

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published