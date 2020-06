The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 8-year-old boy.

8-YEAR-OLD JOSIAH BRANTLEY ISMISSING.

TALLAHASSEE POLICESAY HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN THECUSTODY OF HIS MOTHER, JASMINEBRANTLEY.

THEY COULD BE IN A20-19 DODGE JOURNEY WITH THELICENSE PLATE OF: K-C-W-V-2-9.

POLICE SAY THEY COULDBE TRAVELING TO LIVE OAK ORORLANDO.

IF YOU SEE THEM ORHAVE ANY INFORMATION, BE SURETO CALL POLICE IMMEDIATELY.SEVERAL LOCAL CITIES