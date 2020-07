Surgeon General In Philadelphia For Roundtable Coronavirus Discussion Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 days ago The Black community is being hit hard by COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACTIVITIES ANNOUNCED TOMORROWNO INDICATION ON HOW LONG THEYMIGHT LAST.UKEE.STEPHANIE, THANK YOU.THE AFRICAN-AMERICANCOMMUNITY IS BEING HIT HARD BYCOVID-19.THE SURGEON GENERAL ENFORCEDTHAT FACT ONCE AGAIN TODAY.DR. JEROME ADAMS WAS INPHILADELPHIA FOR A ROUND TABLEDISCUSSION.WHAT WE'RE SEEING WITHCOVID, IT SHOULDN'T SURPRISEUS.WE'VE KNOWN THAT WE'VE HADDISPARITIES WITH HYPERTENSION,WITH CANCER, WITH SUBSTANCEDISORDER.IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR US TOREALLY LOOK AT THE ROOTCAUSES, THE ROOT CAUSES ANDTRY TO CREATE A BETTER WORLDFOR ALL OF US.DR. ADAMS ALSO STRESSED THEUSE OF MASKS.HE ACKNOWLEDGED MASKS WERE NOTORIGINALLY RECOMMENDED FOR THEGENERAL PUBLIC BUT HE SAID