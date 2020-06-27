Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to end 'online hate speech'
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, want to see an end to "online hate speech", as their upcoming nonprofit Archewell will support "civil rights and racial justice groups".
Call me K 🛡 RT @JuliaManch: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have privately been backing a Facebook boycott via @axios
https://t.co/HlCkoXflgu 3 minutes ago
Serenity Moon Child RT @harpersbazaarus: Duchess Meghan Reaches Out to Teen Victim of Alleged Hate Crime https://t.co/nb3mD0A3qt 19 minutes ago
Abbsters Report this acct for impersonation of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after you block them. https://t.co/G13xYauPbd 1 hour ago
MimiRoche🛡 RT @rashadrobinson: I've appreciated the thoughtful conversations I've had with the Duke and Duchess. Even more, I appreciate that they are… 1 hour ago
MimiRoche🛡 RT @NAACP: We are grateful for the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognizing the importance of solidarity in this moment.… 1 hour ago
Mama Playz Roblox RT @MJohnsonCEO: On the phone with Prince Harry and Meghan Markel the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry shared that young people voices matt… 1 hour ago
Alex Braun Meghan Markle royal split: Duchess ‘burned too many bridges’ with 'real power' at palace https://t.co/P6My6MEeDk M… https://t.co/hDNFEVc6Hi 1 hour ago
Alex Braun Meghan Markle royal split: Duchess ‘burned too many bridges’ with 'real power' at palace https://t.co/P6My6MEeDk 1 hour ago
Duchess of Sussex supports teenage hate crime victimThe Duchess of Sussex called to offer support to a teenager in Wisconsin who was a victim of an alleged hate crime at the weekend.
Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundationPrince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell for their foundation.
Duchess Meghan wants to show Prince Harry the best of LADuchess Meghan wants to show Prince Harry the best of Los Angeles.