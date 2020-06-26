Starbucks pauses social media advertising in a stand against hate speech.

Starbucks Joins Growing List Of Companies Planning To Suspend Social Media Advertising Because Of Hate SpeechCBS4's Jericka Duncan looks at what Starbucks and the other companies are trying to accomplish.
Pelham Artist Displaying Town’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ To Spark Conversation On RacismThe stand against racism has flooded social media streams. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports a Pelham woman is bringing the conversation to the art world.
Verizon Takes a Stand Against Facebook on Hate SpeechVerizon joins a growing list of firms voting with their pocketbooks against Facebook's policies on hate speech, taking their advertising dollars elsewhere.