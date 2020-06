Related videos from verified sources 100+ DPW employees return to work



100+ DPW employees return to work Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:51 Published 6 days ago Virtual job fairs help job seekers find work



Thousands of Maryland workers lost their jobs during the pandemic. As businesses reopen, many who are unemployed now are left wondering if they still have a job or if they should look for a new one. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago Virtual recruiting events every week



Virtual recruiting events every week Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago