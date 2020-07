Detroit Police Chief Reveals How Often Face Recognition Technology Has Epic Fails

Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Monday made a shocking disclosure about facial recognition technology.

According to Gizmodo, Chief Craig estimated the technology used by his department fails to identify suspects accurately '96% of the time.'

He added that if police relied solely on the technology to identify suspects, nearly every case would go unsolved.

Craig’s remarks come only days after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.