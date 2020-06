Chatridge 2 Fire fully contained after charring 461 acres, threatening homes in NW Douglas County Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:36s - Published 9 minutes ago Chatridge 2 Fire fully contained after charring 461 acres, threatening homes in NW Douglas County A brush fire sparked by an electrical malfunction on a power pole broke out Monday morning southeast of Chatfield State Park and quickly spread to more than 460 acres before it was fully contained hours later. No structures were damaged or destroyed and there were no injuries, South Metro Fire crews said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shannon: IT'S NOT THE LARGESTFIRE BURNING IN COLORADO, BUT ITHAS BEEN THE SCARIEST.THE CHATRIDGE 2 FIRE TOOK UPMORE THAN 400 ACRES TODAY.Jessica: HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WEREPUSHED FROM THEIR HOMES WITHLITTLE MORE THAN CLOTHES ONTHEIR BACK.Shannon: DENVER 7'S LIZ GELARDIALONG THE FIRE LINES TODAY.THE FLAMES HAVE BEEN CONTAINED,BUT THIS WAS A CLOSE CALL.







