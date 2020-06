Joseph DeAngelo has pleaded guilty to 26 charges relating to the so-called "Golden State Killer"...



Related videos from verified sources Accused East Area Rapist Set To Plead Guilty Monday



Joseph DeAngelo faces 26 counts, including murders and kidnappings, and is expected to admit to over 60 rapes. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty



Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago