Beating the heat at the beach

- with july 4th just around the - corner, tourists and locals wil- be making their way down to the- beach to celebrate- independence day and cool off.- news 25's grace boyles has more- from the beaches of - biloxi.
- - fourth of july on the coast - means barbeques, fireworks, - tourists, and - - this year - sweltering- temperatures.
Illinois native - and biloxi beach-goer kyle ruch- - - - is finding ways to beat the hea- during his stay.
Kyle ruch, - tourist: "well i mean the water helps, you know, stuff like - that.
- uh, other than that, you know,- i've been kinda used to it a- little bit, but the humidity is- kinda, you know, taking its - toll.
But, just doing what we - - - - can.
We're not out here for ver- long, so we're just going to- kinda bite the bullet."
With the impending influx of- people coming to the coast for- the holiday weekend, life's a - beach jet ski rentals will- continue to do what it can to - slow the spread of covid-19.- becky southern, life's a beach- rentals: "fourth of july coming up, we usually pretty - packed then.
We still keep our- chairs six feet apart.
If - somebody is in a- - - - family and wants to push them - together that's up to them, if- they're in a family,- come from a family home need tw- sets."
Grace boyles, news 25: "despite the high temperatures, southern- says people - will still flock to the beach - beacuse that's where the water- and the breeze is."
Becky southern, life's a beach- rentals: "and if they get hot, they just get in the water, - you know.
And then they can com- back, get back under the- umbrella.
So i-- i think- they'll still come out.
Yeah, i- don't think that will have an - impact on it at all."
Based on accounts of years- passed, southern- predicts a long and busy day at- the beach for the 4th of july.- becky southern, life's a beach- rentals: "they get slammed earl in the morning- and then it's just packed all - day long.
It's just steady, you- know, steady tourists - coming in and in and out.
But w- are usually here from 9 'til- probably 7:30, 8- o'clock, sometimes 10 o'clock a- night."
Just because it's a popular - weekend to hit the beach- doesn't mean your wallet has to- - - - pay the price.
Becky southern,- life's a beach rentals: "the rates don't change because it's- a holiday - - - - weekend.
They don't change- because of an event.
That's jus- our normal rates.
We do militar- discounts."
Dealing with the heat isn't har- for ruch because at the end of- the
