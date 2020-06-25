Global  

Governor Ducey issues new executive order over coronavirus
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:10s - Published
Governor Ducey has issued a new executive order over coronavirus, closing gyms, bars and waterparks for at least 30 days.

