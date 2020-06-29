Global  

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to dozens of rapes, murders
Video Credit: KTXL
A former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar, rapist, and killer pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of first-degree murder.

Golden State killer pleads guilty after groundbreaking investigation

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo has avoided the death penalty for 13 murders across...
The Age
FOXNews.com


Ex-police officer pleads guilty to 'Golden State Killer' murders in California

n ex-policeman accused of being the "Golden State Killer," a serial predator who terrorized much of...
Japan Today



Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
Rowena Shaddox reports

'He Is A Master Manipulator': Sacramento County DA Speaks About DeAngelo Guilty Plea

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert spoke about the Golden State Killer case after defendant Joseph DeAngelo pled guilty Monday.

Joseph DeAngelo Pleads Guilty

The accused Golden State Killer admitted to many of his crimes Monday in a hearing held at Sacramento State.

