Black Lives Matter activist hit by car speaks out

Member of black unity is speaking out tonight after being hit by a car during a childrens march at the corner of north adams and clark street.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live at that intersection and connor how is that man doing tonight?

Matt -- i spoke with 29 year old isiah wagoner earlier this afternoon and he says he's fine but a little banged up after being hit in this intersection behind me.

He says he is still in disbelief... a march dedicated to children... turned into a dangerous situation.

Isiah says when he saw this white subaru speed up towards the group... his main concern was trying to keep the children safe.

He says after he was hit and they were able to locate the car... he was taken to a local hospital.

Isiah says he is resting for the next week from internal bleeding in his muscles where he was hit.

It a beautiful thing to see that people want to stand up in the face of something that was so wrong .

That what wee striving to do and what wee marching to do here.

There is a petition going around demanding justice for isiah.

That has about 15- hundred signatures.

A go fund me has also been set up to help with medical bills and nearly 5- thousand dollars has been donated.

34-year-old travis wa-larry was taken into custody for questioning but no charges have been filed.